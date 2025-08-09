FY2025 EPS Estimates for Blue Bird Reduced by Roth Capital

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Blue Bird in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

BLBD stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $554,151.30. Following the sale, the director owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,942.20. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,149 shares of company stock worth $1,901,766. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after buying an additional 2,998,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1,394.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,423,000 after buying an additional 1,511,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 689,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 544,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 24.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 468,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

