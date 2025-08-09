FY2025 EPS Estimates for CRSP Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.71). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $71.13.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

