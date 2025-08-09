FY2025 EPS Estimates for HubSpot Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HubSpot’s FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $449.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.34. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $444.25 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,952.61, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.