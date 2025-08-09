FY2025 EPS Estimates for InfuSystem Lifted by Roth Capital

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InfuSystem in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InfuSystem’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

INFU opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of 147.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 1,160.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

