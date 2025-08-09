GetBusy (LON:GETB) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.70). Approximately 42,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 52,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.69).

GetBusy Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miles Gareth Jakeman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,642.91). Company insiders own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

