Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,381,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

