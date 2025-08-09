Head-To-Head Analysis: Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Archon and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 1 3.25

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.55%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Archon.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Archon has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Archon and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive 34.95% 14.21% 13.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archon and DoubleDown Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $341.33 million 1.35 $124.11 million $2.38 3.92

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Archon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon



Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About DoubleDown Interactive



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

