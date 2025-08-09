Head-To-Head Review: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -76.63, suggesting that its share price is 7,763% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -21,189.54% -7.17% -6.83% Ferrari 22.95% 45.41% 16.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ferrari 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ferrari has a consensus price target of $526.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Ferrari’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Ferrari”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 40.31 -$67.37 million ($0.63) -0.77 Ferrari $7.23 billion 14.89 $1.65 billion $9.69 45.82

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferrari beats Carbon Streaming on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming



Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Ferrari



Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

