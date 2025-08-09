Head-To-Head Review: GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) vs. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCL Global and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wynn Resorts 0 3 12 0 2.80

Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $116.5714, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than GCL Global.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

GCL Global has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GCL Global and Wynn Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million 3.32 $5.59 million N/A N/A Wynn Resorts $7.13 billion 1.56 $501.08 million $3.60 29.56

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A Wynn Resorts 5.51% -58.99% 4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats GCL Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

