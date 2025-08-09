Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

