Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Holley by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 104,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,337,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 170,132 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.93. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.67 million. Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

