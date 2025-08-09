Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 396.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $4.44 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

III has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

