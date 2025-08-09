Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 (NYSEARCA:TAPR) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 (NYSEARCA:TAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 1,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Company Profile

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.

