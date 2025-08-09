Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.72.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $307.10 on Friday. Insulet has a one year low of $173.00 and a one year high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.