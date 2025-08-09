IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 351.50 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.77). Approximately 269,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 830,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.80).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IHP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.25) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 440 ($5.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 425 ($5.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 334.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,720 ($19,798.25). Insiders have acquired 15,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

