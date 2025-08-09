Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSMQ stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

