Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 832.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

BSCY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

