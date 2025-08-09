Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $268.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

