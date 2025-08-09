Investors Purchase High Volume of Hecla Mining Call Options (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 39,455 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately147% compared to the average volume of 15,971 call options.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.59 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,340,000 after buying an additional 1,437,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,239 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,124,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

