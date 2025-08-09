iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4,932.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $803.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.