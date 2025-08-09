Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

