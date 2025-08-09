JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 19.40% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $39.27 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

