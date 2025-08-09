KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

