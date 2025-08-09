Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE:KMT opened at $20.22 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

