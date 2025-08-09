Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 92,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,049,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,194,928.12. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.97. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.64%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.