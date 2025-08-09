Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 830,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinetik by 422.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNTK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $188,213,894.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KNTK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

