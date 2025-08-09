Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,519,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 189,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,318,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $437.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.55. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

