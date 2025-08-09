Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

