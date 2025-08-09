Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,675 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,492 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,122,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,849 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 934,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 674,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,154.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after buying an additional 627,320 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KGS stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

