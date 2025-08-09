KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Get KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 30.48% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.