Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

