Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 797.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

