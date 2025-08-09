LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 10.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $164,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

LexinFintech Stock Down 0.3%

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $500.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

LexinFintech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LexinFintech Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.