Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) vs. Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Lockheed Martin and Airbus Group are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Airbus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.85% 107.60% 12.13% Airbus Group 7.01% 24.38% 3.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Airbus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lockheed Martin and Airbus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 14 5 1 2.35 Airbus Group 0 2 2 1 2.80

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus price target of $506.6471, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Airbus Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Airbus Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $71.04 billion 1.40 $5.34 billion $17.76 23.97 Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.17 $4.58 billion $1.69 30.36

Lockheed Martin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus Group. Lockheed Martin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $13.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Airbus Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lockheed Martin pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus Group pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Airbus Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

