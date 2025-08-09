LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,353 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,611 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tapestry by 689.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $113.08.

Insider Activity

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

