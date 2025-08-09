LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,840 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after buying an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,717,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,562,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,539,000 after buying an additional 167,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,260,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

