LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,857 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $248.62 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $290.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

