LPL Financial LLC Acquires 37,108 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.