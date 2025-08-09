LPL Financial LLC Acquires 709,710 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,584,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTF. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 349.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
