LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,293 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.77% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XTL opened at $125.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $127.52.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

