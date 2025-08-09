LPL Financial LLC Acquires 95,662 Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZBC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 120,549 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EZBC stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

