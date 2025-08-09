LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,841 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 790,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

