LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 177.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.