LPL Financial LLC Buys 175,452 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,452 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 309,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,440,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 225,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,172,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

