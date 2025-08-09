LPL Financial LLC Buys 18,018 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 190,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the period.

BSMP stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $24.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

