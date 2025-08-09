LPL Financial LLC Buys 22,413 Shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

FLQS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

