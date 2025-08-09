LPL Financial LLC Buys 56,027 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,027 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EINC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

NYSEARCA:EINC opened at $95.36 on Friday. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $104.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

