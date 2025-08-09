LPL Financial LLC Buys 63,905 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFB stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

