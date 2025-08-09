LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,935 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.78%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.