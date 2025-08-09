LPL Financial LLC Buys 94,990 Shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,563,000 after purchasing an additional 666,022 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 326,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLIA opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

